The Netherlands is coaching itself in 2023. Our country has more than one hundred thousand coaches, more than 2.5 times as many as ten years ago, according to figures that this site requested from the Chamber of Commerce. The number of lifestyle coaches has even increased thirteen times during that time. How did that happen? A coach, the largest professional organization and a professor answer: “We find it difficult to openly share with someone that we are struggling with something.”

