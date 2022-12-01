Spain is experiencing a wave of letter bombs, with six confirmed: so far packages have been found addressed to the Ukrainian and US embassies in Madrid, to the European Union Satellite Centre, to the arms manufacturing company Instalaza, to the Ministry of Defense and the Palacio de la Moncloa – the latter intended for the president of the government, Pedro Sánchez, on the last 24, but which was intercepted.

The Audiencia Nacional, Spanish superior court, took over the investigation of the case and is already investigating the sending of one of these envelopes to the Embassy of Ukraine as a possible terrorist act. The letter was handled by an employee, it exploded and injured him in one hand.

Investigation sources told EFE Agency that at least four of the envelopes had the same handwriting on the addresses, capital letters written in pen and are somehow related to the war in Ukraine.

The European Commission said on Thursday that the letter bombs were “very serious and serious incidents”, but declined to speculate on what the reasons might have been.

“These are very serious and serious incidents and naturally we are in contact with the Spanish authorities who are investigating what happened,” European Commission for Foreign Affairs spokesman Peter Stano told broadcaster RTVE.

“We have to see the conclusions of the investigation in Spain, then we will discuss whether there will be consequences, whether they are isolated incidents or coordinated incidents,” the spokesman said. Stano also stated that Brussels has so far no information that similar events have taken place in other countries of the European Union.

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said on Thursday in the Ukrainian city of Odesa that the letter bombs would not change the Spanish government’s commitment to the eastern European country.

“The investigation is ongoing. It must be clear that no letter or violent action will change the clear and firm commitment of Spain and the countries of NATO and the European Union to support Ukraine, which is defending a just cause”, declared Robles in a press conference alongside the Minister of Ukrainian defender, Oleksii Reznikov.