The number of registered Pix keys reached 478.3 million as of July 31, 2022, according to Dice of the BC (Central Bank). Of this number, 457.4 million belong to individuals, while 20.9 million keys correspond to legal entities.

The number is more than double the Brazilian population, with 214.9 million. The instant payments system developed by BC was launched on November 16, 2020.

When considering the type of key, the random one predominates, with 190.3 million. Then come CPF (108.8 million), cell phone (100.3 million) and e-mail (70.3 million).

Of the registered users, there are 122.1 million individuals and 9.7 million companies. As of March 31, 281.3 million accounts were registered, of which 268.5 are physical and 11.8 million are legal.

According to the BC, Pix moved BRL 933.5 billion in July and the number of transactions reached 2.1 billion.

Transactions by age

The data reveals that users between the ages of 20 and 29 are the ones who use Pix the most. They represent 32.6%, followed by those in the 30 to 39 age group (30.6%). Users over 60 years old are the ones who use it the least, with 4.1%.

Transactions by region

Pix is ​​most used in the Southeast region (43.4%), the most populous in Brazil, followed by the Northeast (25.7%). The Midwest (9%), in turn, is the one that makes the least transactions through the system.