As a result of the attack by militants of the Palestinian Hamas movement on Israel, the number of Israelis killed increased to 250, and more than 1.5 thousand people were injured. A local TV channel reported this on October 7 “13”.

In addition, according to the TV channel, about 50 hostages are being held in Bari.

As previously reported, Hamas militants control several settlements, as well as Israeli army outposts where they are holding military personnel hostage. The Israel Defense Forces did not say how many troops were being held, but the Palestinians reported several dozen hostages.

On Saturday morning, Israeli territory was subjected to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip. The militants also invaded border areas in the south of the Jewish state. Against the backdrop of the situation, the Israeli authorities in the central part of the country introduced a special situation, and Defense Minister Yoav Galant ordered the call up of reservists for military service.

The Palestinian group Hamas claimed responsibility for the rocket attack. The Israeli side began striking targets in the Gaza Strip in response. Galant announced the war unleashed by Palestinian militants and announced the start of Operation Iron Swords.

Later, Israeli army fighters attacked Hamas military structures in two multi-story buildings in the Gaza Strip, used by senior Hamas terrorists for terrorist activities.

In response to the explosion of a residential tower in the center of Gaza City, militants launched a major rocket attack with 150 rockets on Tel Aviv.