Civilians, children, the elderly, emergency services workers, military personnel and firefighters are among the hundreds of Israelis killed in the Hamas attack. On the Palestinian side, bombers in Gaza leave more than 300 dead. The number of Israelis killed in Hamas’ surprise attack on Saturday (10/07) continues to rise dramatically more than 24 hours after the group’s bloody and daring offensive began Palestinian. This Sunday (08/10), Israeli emergency services reported that the total number of deaths on the Israeli side now exceeds 600. A further 2,100 people were injured.

The attack is already one of the most serious events in Israeli history. The last major comparable episode, the bloody Second Intifada in the early 2000s, left more than 1,000 Israelis dead, but over a four-year period of open conflict with the Palestinians. In the Yom Kippur War in 1973, more than 2,500 Israeli soldiers died over two weeks of conflict with Syria and Egypt.

The hundreds of Israeli deaths in the Hamas attack were recorded in just one day. And although military installations were attacked on Saturday, the majority of Hamas’ victims appear to be civilians.

The Hamas attack had as its backbone the infiltration of hundreds of armed men into Israeli territory, who penetrated through at least 29 points on the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip. Inside Israel, terrorists took over 22 communities, massacring the civilian population, in some cases going from house to house to kill their occupants.

Victims

Israeli victims include civilians – including the elderly and children –, emergency services workers and dozens of police, military and firefighters.

According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, the provisional death lists include victims aged between 5 and 12, some from the same family.

Terrorists riding motorcycles attacked a music festival full of young people taking place in the desert, close to the border with Gaza, the overpopulated Palestinian enclave controlled by Hamas. Videos show hundreds of people fleeing the festival while being shot at. “They were going from tree to tree and shooting. Everywhere. On both sides. I saw that people were dying everywhere,” a witness to the massacre told the BBC.

In the city of Ofakim, paramedic Aharon Haimov was killed while driving an ambulance. He leaves two children.

In another episode, terrorists massacred vehicle occupants on a highway. At least nine people were shot dead at a bus stop in the city of Sderot, including elderly people. Another video shows terrorists parading the body of a naked woman in the cargo compartment of a vehicle. It is unclear whether she is dead or unconscious. According to the German press, the victim is suspected to be Shani Louk, 22 years old, a German citizen who was participating in the music festival attacked by the terrorists.

Speaking to Israel N12 News by phone from Nir Oz, a kibbutz near Gaza, a woman identified as Dorin said terrorists broke into her home and tried to open the door to the bomb shelter where she was hiding. “They just got back in, please send help,” she said. “There are a lot of damaged houses… My husband is holding the door closed… They are shooting,” she said.

“I went out and saw many bodies of terrorists, civilians, cars shot at. A sea of ​​bodies, along the road, in other places, heaps of bodies,” said a resident of Sderot.

More than 2,000 people in Israel sought medical care or were taken injured to hospitals across the country, many in critical condition. According to the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, among the injured is a Brazilian, who was hit by shrapnel from a grenade. The Ukrainian government confirmed that two Ukrainian citizens died in the attack.

Dozens of kidnappings

In parallel with the shooting attacks against soldiers and civilians, Hamas men also took dozens hostage. Videos showed gunmen capturing Israeli civilians and military personnel, including women and elderly people, who were taken to the Gaza Strip.

A video showed terrorists dragging at least two Israeli soldiers from a military vehicle. Associated Press photos showed an elderly kidnapped Israeli woman being taken to Gaza in a golf cart by Hamas gunmen and another woman squeezed between two fighters on a motorcycle.

The total number of those captured is unknown. Hamas reported on Saturday night that it had taken at least “53 prisoners of war”, but the Israeli press speculates that the number could exceed 100, which could complicate potential plans by the Israeli Armed Forces to intervene on the ground in the Gaza Strip. .

“These are hitherto unimaginable numbers,” said Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus, spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). “It will shape the future of this war.”

In the past, Palestinian groups have used hostages as bargaining chips to demand the release of militants detained by Israel. In 2011, Israel agreed to release more than a thousand Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, who spent five years in the hands of different militant groups in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas men also took Israeli corpses to Gaza, apparently not only to display them as war trophies, but potentially also to use them as bargaining chips. In 2007, the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah exchanged the corpse of an Israeli for a prisoner held by Israeli forces.

Retaliation leaves hundreds dead in Gaza

After the attacks began, Israel carried out hundreds of air raids into the Gaza Strip to destroy Hamas targets. According to the enclave’s health services, the attacks have left 370 people dead – including 20 children. Another 2,200 people have been injured so far, according to local authorities.

There are fears that casualties in Gaza will increase further in the coming hours, especially after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Palestinians living close to potential targets should leave those areas. However, the cramped, impoverished and overpopulated enclave of 2.3 million people, the target of a blockade by both Israel and Egypt, offers few options for exit or protection.

“Every place where Hamas organizes, every place where Hamas hides and operates from, we will turn them into ruins. I say to the residents of Gaza: get out of there now, because we will act everywhere and with all our strength,” said Netanyahu.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said that more than 20,000 Palestinians in Gaza have already sought refuge in schools run by the agency.

