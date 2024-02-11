Israeli Prime Minister says he will do everything to recover victims imprisoned by the Hamas group

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said this Sunday (Feb 11, 2024) that the number of Israeli hostages alive justifies the war. “We will try to do what we can to recover everyone who is alive and, frankly, also the bodies of the dead.”said the politician in an interview with the North American network ABC. Netanyahu also claimed that one Palestinian civilian was killed for every Hamas fighter killed in the Gaza Strip. More than 28,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the conflict, according to the Hamas-run Ministry of Health. The current number of Israeli hostages is 136, according to Israeli government officials.