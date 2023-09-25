The drop refers to the figure recorded in 2019, before the pandemic, when there were 1.5 billion; last year, there were 963 million

In 2022, the number of international tourists in the world was 963 million, a 34% drop compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to a report from United Nations World Tourism Organization. Here’s the complete (PDF – 6 MB).

In the first year of the pandemic (2020), only 407 million international tourists were registered in the world – a drop of 72% compared to the 1.5 billion in 2019. In 2021, there were 456 million international tourists.

According to the report, the increase from 2021 to 2022 was driven by “strong pent-up demand” and the greater easing of travel restrictions.



Reproduction/Statista Number of international tourists fell 72% from 2019 to 2020

In 2022, the Middle East was the place that recorded the strongest recovery worldwide, remaining just 10% below 2019 levels. It was followed by Europe, with 20% below pre-pandemic levels and by the Americas with 29 fewer %.