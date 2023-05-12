The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomthe long-awaited sequel to Zelda: Breath of the Wild of 2017 finally arrives this week. Breath of the Wild reinvented the formula Zelda to focus more on exploration and curiosity, which meant your adventure in Hyrule could last as long as you wanted to explore.

Tears of the Kingdom is equally huge, with a considerable story and tons of side quests, adventures, and secrets to discover. Here’s what you need to know about how long it takes to complete The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom it allows a great deal of freedom in how you approach combat and exploration, which means game times can vary. Some players will want to explore every corner of a new region and conquer all the Shrines, while others will go straight for their next story objective. Even for story focused players, you will probably need to collect certain resources or equipment. It will take most players approximately 50 hours to complete the story. Keep in mind, of course, that even that estimate can vary considerably. In our case, it took us 70 hours to complete the campaign and you can check our review here.

If you spend more time exploring and completing a good number of Shrines and side quests, you can expect that to add more time. For that reason, an average game will probably last between 65 and 75 hours. That includes the main story and some of the optional content, but not all of it.

The full game is so extensive that it’s hard to say how long it would take to complete it 100%. We estimate that a 100% complete game would take more than 100 hours.

In addition to finding and completing all of the Shrine challenges, other time-consuming activities include side quests to help people you encounter, exploring the Celestial Isles and underground areas, and finding the elusive Korok Seeds to expand your inventory. Aside from those more guided activities, you can spend a lot of time playing with your Ultrahand’s building blueprints or trying out different abilities with your weapons.

Via: gamespot

Editor’s note: I’m not a completionist, although… yes Tears of the Kingdom brings challenges and attractive or addictive activities, you may dedicate more hours than necessary to complete it in the most linear way.