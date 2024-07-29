Ministry of Health: 5 people hospitalized after train derailment near Volgograd

Five people were hospitalized after a passenger train derailed near Volgograd. This was reported by the assistant to the Russian Minister of Health Alexey Kuznetsov, reports RIA News.

In addition, it is known that among the victims taken to the hospital there is one child. All hospitalized are in stable condition.

“Ambulance crews are currently working at the scene of the incident in the Volgograd region, and doctors are providing assistance to the victims,” Kuznetsov shared details of what was happening.

Earlier it was reported that the number of victims in the crash of the Kazan-Adler passenger train in the Volgograd region had sharply increased to 140 people. All of them were saved.

On July 29, it became known about a collision between the Kazan-Adler train and a KAMAZ in the Kotelnikovsky District of the Volgograd Region. According to the preliminary version, the truck driver drove onto the tracks in front of the train.