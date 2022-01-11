Two authorities from the World Health Organization (WHO) emphasized, during a virtual event this Tuesday, the need to maintain care against covid-19. Technical lead on Covid-19 at the WHO, Maria Van Kerkhove noted that the Ômicron variant does tend to cause less severe disease, but rejected that this does not necessarily mean that it generates a “mild disease”. She recalled that many of those hospitalized around the world currently contracted the Ômicron variant.

During a question-and-answer session, he also highlighted the recent big jump in the number of cases of the disease. According to her, participating in parties with many people, in the current situation, “is very dangerous”.

Maria Van Kerkhove insisted on the need for measures such as vaccination and also physical distancing, that good masks are used, crowds are avoided and that places are ventilated.

He also recommended that, if there was a possibility, keeping remote work is the best alternative at this time.

WHO Executive Director Michael Ryan said it was “unreasonable” to bet that the Ômicron variant will be the last of Covid-19.

He highlighted the recent jump in cases and considered that there was a “perfect storm” for this. In addition to the fact that this strain is more contagious, there was a lot of contact between people during the holiday season, he recalled.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

