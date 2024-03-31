The number of homeless people in Espírito Santo rose by 520 this Sunday (March 31, 2024). The bulletin released by Civil Defense at 5pm counted 11,612 people. In the morning, this number was 11,067. In total, the heavy rains that began on Saturday night have already left 146 people homeless and at least 20 dead.

According to the agency, the heavy rain that hit some regions on Saturday night (30 March) caused an increase in the number of people affected. Read the complete (PDF – 1.1 MB).

There was hail in two cities: Viana and Cachoeiro de Itapemirim. In the first, flooding points were recorded. The city with the most affected residents is Mimoso do Sul. There are 8,600 in total.

The count extends to 5 other cities: Vargem Alta (81), Bom Jesus do Norte (395), Apiacá (203), Muniz Freire (9) and Alegre (2,324).

According to the State Civil Defense, the number of fatal victims is not exact. Some cities still have “difficulty in obtaining information due to lack of local network”.