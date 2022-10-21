This is apparent from an analysis by the ANP based on police figures. In the period from January to September, 17,300 domestic burglaries were registered. In the same period last year, there were still 16,100 cases.

The increase is due to the corona measures, the police say. Due to the measures, many people worked from home and the number of domestic burglaries was exceptionally low. “When the measures disappeared at the beginning of 2022, the number of burglaries also increased again. We are now slightly lower than in pre-corona year 2019 around the same time,” says Sybren van der Velden, specialist home burglary at the police. “But it is still expected to be more than 25,000 home burglaries this year.”

The number of home burglaries has fallen sharply in recent years. In 2016, for example, there were more than 50,000 registered burglaries. Relatively speaking, the most frequent burglaries this year were in municipalities known for their affluent residents, such as Blaricum and Bloemendaal. In these two municipalities, there were 24 burglaries per 10,000 inhabitants. In large cities such as Utrecht and Amsterdam, there were 14 burglaries per 10,000 inhabitants. See also The indictment was approved in the case of the property of the Batalov family

Tips against home burglaries Police give tips to prevent home burglaries. Here are the main ones:

1. Always call 112 in a suspicious situation.

2. Leave a light on when you go out at night.

3. Close windows and doors properly, and always lock doors.

4. Put valuable equipment out of sight.

5. Do not hide house keys under a doormat or in a flower pot, burglars know those tricks.

6. Do not put an address label on your keys or bunch of keys.

#Number #home #burglaries #increased #time #years #happened #municipality