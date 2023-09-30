From January to August, 97 procedures were carried out compared to 90 last year; It is the highest number in the last 6 years

The SES (São Paulo State Department of Health) reported on Wednesday (September 27, 2023) that it recorded, between January and August this year, an 8% increase in the number of heart transplants performed compared to the same 2022 period.

97 procedures were performed, compared to 90 last year – the highest number in the last 6 years. The number of donors also grew and reached levels equivalent to the years before the start of the covid-19 pandemic.

The waiting time for a transplant varies and depends on the availability of the organ to be transplanted. On average, a heart is made available to potential blood group B recipients within a period of 1 to 3 months.

The distribution of donor organs follows technical criteria defined by law, such as blood typing, compatibility of weight, height and genetics, as well as the imminent risk of death for those waiting for the procedure.

The Coordinator of the São Paulo State Transplant System, Francisco Monteiro, explains that the legislation establishes several parameters to prioritize the most critically ill patient.

“For example, in the case of the heart, a person who has difficulty walking, gets tired, needs to take medication through their veins 24 hours a day, needing to be hospitalized for the administration of this medication, to help the heart beat stronger, that is a prioritization criterion – this person is more serious than the one who is also waiting at home”said Monteiro.

The folder also informs that, in the first 8 months of 2023, 5,875 transplants were carried out in the state of São Paulo, an increase of 9.5% compared to the 5,360 carried out in 2022.

Corneal transplants top the list of procedures, with 3,956 in total, followed by kidneys, with 1,281. Liver procedures showed the greatest growth in the period, increasing 30.4% in 2023, with 90 procedures, compared to the 69 carried out until August last year. Kidneys, corneas and liver are the organs in greatest demand in the State.

With information from São Paulo Agency.