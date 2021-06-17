The number of European Union citizens looking for work in Britain has fallen by more than 1/3 since Brexit, according to a study that exposes the impact on British employers struggling to recruit professionals.

According to the newspaper The Guardian, the survey, conducted by the jobs website Indeed, finds that surveys by EU-based job seekers for work in the UK were down 36 percent in May from 2019 average levels.

Low-paid jobs, such as hotels, retail and the care sector, registered the biggest falls, 41%.

Business leaders warn that a shortage of workers from abroad is likely to slow the UK’s post-pandemic economic recovery. This decrease could result in higher prices for goods and services, as the shortage of workers forces employers to offer high salaries to attract new employees.

Before Brexit, citizens of European Union countries could legally live and work in the UK without needing any special documents such as a visa. Now you need permission from the British government to both reside and work.

According to the newspaper, an estimated 1.3 million European workers have left the UK since the end of 2019.

A visa is not required for tourists only. Still, free circulation no longer applies and travelers have to go through a check before entering the UK. Data from interior Ministery released at the end of May show that the number of EU citizens barred from entering the UK increased in recent months.

There were 3,294 Europeans barred in the 1st quarter of 2021. In the same period of 2020, when air traffic was 20 times greater, there were 493.

