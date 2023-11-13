Home page World

Split

Joko and Klaas’ treasure hunt is currently taking place in Germany, with 1 million euros to be won, but how many consequences and puzzles are there?

In their latest television challenge, Joko Winterscheidt and Klaas Heufer-Umlauf have one Treasure hunt started with a main prize of 1 million euros. Fans of the show are now wondering how many episodes this riveting hunt will last.

A week full of puzzles and excitement: Joko and Klaas’ treasure hunt comes to prime time on ProSieben

After Joko and Klaas successfully used the 15 minutes of airtime they had gained in the show “Joko & Klaas versus ProSieben”, they decided to divide it up over seven consecutive evenings. Every evening at prime time they present a new puzzle. In total, the treasure hunt extends over seven episodes or episodes, like NEXTG.tv reported.

Seven episodes of Joko and Klaa’s treasure hunt for 1 million euros are planned on ProSieben. © K. Schmitt/Photo booth/Imago

In each of the seven episodes, a new puzzle is presented, the solution of which helps the participants get closer to the location of the hidden suitcase and thus the million euros. Each puzzle provides important numbers that ultimately result in the crucial geo-coordinates and the three-digit suitcase code.

An interactive and gripping television experience: viewers puzzle over 1 million euros

This unique treasure hunt not only offers exciting entertainment, but also an interactive experience that directly engages the audience. Participants have the opportunity to put their detective skills to the test and actively participate in deciphering the mysteries. There is even Groups on Redditwhich search together after the treasure.

The seventh and final episode of the treasure hunt is expected to be the highlight of this fascinating television series. Here the final coordinates will be revealed in a LIVE broadcast and participants will have the chance to determine the location of the suitcase and claim the prize. Based on previous solutions, a map was created that… the possible locations of Joko & Klaas’ treasure after puzzle 5 shows.

With their treasure hunt, Joko and Klaas have once again proven that they are masters at redesigning television in creative and exciting ways. The seven-part series is not only a hunt for a considerable cash prize, but also proof of the innovative strength and entertainment value that the duo regularly brings to the German television landscape.