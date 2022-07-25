The number of Dutch detainees in prisons in Belgium has increased by more than 25 percent in four years. This is evident from figures from the Belgian Minister of Justice. A total of 363 Dutch people are currently in prison with our southern neighbours.

That is 78 more than in 2018 (285), making the Dutch the third largest group within the prison population. One of the causes of the increase is the intensified fight against organized crime and the drug trade, reports Belga news agency. Most of all foreign detainees in Belgian prisons come from Morocco (861) and Algeria (509). In terms of number, the Netherlands has left behind Romania (255), Albania (293) and France (213).

The total prison population in Belgium has also increased, according to figures from Minister of Justice Vincent Van Quickenborne (Open VLD). On January 1, Belgium had 10,614 prisoners, 322 more than the year before. This increase is mainly due to Operation Sky, the largest fight against organized crime in the last two decades. That file alone accounts for more than 800 arrests, of which more than 250 are in pre-trial detention,” said the minister. See also Anonymous hacks into Russian printers and prints handicraft instructions

Foreign convicts

Of the total prison population, 4667 inmates (44 percent) are of foreign origin. That share has remained high in recent years, according to The last news from the figures that Member of Parliament Dries Van Langenhove (Vlaams Belang) obtained through a parliamentary question to the Minister of Justice. This prompted Van Langenhove to repeat his plea to allow convicted foreigners to serve their sentences in their country of origin as much as possible. “It is time to increase the pressure on the countries involved,” the newspaper quotes the MP as saying.

Minister Van Quickenborne then pointed out that last year 91 detainees who were illegally staying in Belgium were transferred to their country of origin. That was the highest number in the past ten years. ‘We are also in talks with the main countries to further increase the proportion of foreign nationals to be returned.’

Overpopulation

See also The United States expressed readiness to cooperate with the Russian Federation on security guarantees Due to the increase in the number of detainees, Belgium is struggling with overcrowding in its prisons. There is actually only room for 9,600 prisoners (1014 less than now). Minister Van Quickenborne therefore wants to open new prisons in Haren (Brussels) and in Dendermonde, together good for 382 extra places. The opening is scheduled for December, but that date is under pressure because not enough guards have been found. In fact, 31 of the 35 Belgian prisons currently have a staff shortage.

According to the minister, an emergency procedure was started at the beginning of July to fill the 1,200 vacancies. He also wants to remove prison sentences of less than six months by September 2023, which should reduce the number of detainees. At the same time, he wants to effectively serve prison terms of less than two years (ie not probation), which will increase the pressure on the prison system. See also The SPD is just ahead of the CDU in North Rhine-Westphalia

Tilburg

From 2009 to 2016, Belgium placed almost 700 prisoners in the Tilburg Penitentiary Institution. The southern neighbors rented cell space in their fight against overcrowding in their own prisons. Up to 650 Belgian prisoners were supervised by Dutch jailers.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: