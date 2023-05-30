Baza: about 25 drones participated in the morning attack on Moscow

About 25 unmanned aerial vehicles participated in the attack on Moscow on the morning of Tuesday, May 30. Their number was calculated by Baza in Telegram-channel.

According to the publication, one part of the drones was shot down by air defense systems (air defense) in the Moscow region, the other was caught on trees and wires, as it flew at ultra-low altitude.

Three drones flew to Moscow and crashed into residential buildings. One of the drones was carrying explosive devices that did not detonate.

Drones attacked Moscow on the morning of Tuesday, May 30. According to the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, as a result of the drone attack on the city, several buildings were slightly damaged, no one was seriously injured. In turn, the governor of the Moscow region Andrei Vorobyov said that several drones were shot down on approach to the capital, the air defense system worked.

Residents of Odintsovo, Nemchinovka and Barvikha reported about the sounds of explosions. In addition, eyewitnesses noticed drones flying towards Moscow from New Riga. Footage of a drone shot down over Rublyovka also appeared on the network.