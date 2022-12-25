Marriages are gaining life in Brazil. The number of divorces in the country decreased by 10% this year compared to 2021, according to research by the Colégio Notarial do Brasil.

Between January and November, there were 68.7 thousand separations registered in the Notary Public Offices. It is the lowest number since 2018.

Related news:

According to the vice president of the Colégio Notarial, Eduardo Calais, the end of social isolation and the resumption of activities may be among the reasons for the drop in divorces.

In 2021, there were 76,600 divorces in the registry offices, a record in Brazilian history.

Compared to 2020, the first year of the pandemic, the drop was 3.8%. That year, 71,000 marriages ended.

Divorces carried out in a notary are consensual, when the parties agree on the terms. In that case, it is not necessary to go through a judge to formalize the end of the marriage.

listen on National Radio Agency:

*Produced by Renato Lima