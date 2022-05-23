Organization cites the war in Ukraine, which has already caused more than 6 million people to leave the country.

For the first time, the world has passed the mark of 100 million people forced to flee conflict, violence, human rights violations and persecution. The number was reported by UNHCRUN (United Nations) Refugee Agency, on Sunday night (May 22, 2022) – Monday morning (May 23) in Geneva, headquarters of the body.

According to the agency, the number of forcibly displaced people around the world increased to 90 million at the end of 2021, driven by new or protracted conflicts in countries such as Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Myanmar, Nigeria, Afghanistan and the Democratic Republic of Congo. UNHCR also highlighted those displaced by the war in Ukraine.

“100 million is a whopping number – worrying and alarming in equal measure. It’s a record that should never have been set” said UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi. “This should serve as a wake-up call to resolve and prevent destructive conflict, end persecution, and address the underlying causes that force innocent people to flee their homes.”

The war in Ukraine has caused 8 million people to move within the country and more than 6 million to leave Ukrainian territory since February 24, the date of the Russian invasion.

“The international response to people fleeing the war in Ukraine has been overwhelmingly positive.”, said Grandi. “Compassion is alive and we need a similar mobilization for every crisis around the world. But, ultimately, humanitarian aid is a palliative, not a cure. To reverse this trend, the only answer is peace and stability so that innocent people are not forced to play between acute danger at home or precarious flight and exile.”

UNHCR will release a full report on the topic on 16 June.