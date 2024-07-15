Ramallah (Al-Ittihad)

Israeli forces have arrested at least 15 Palestinians from the West Bank over the past two days, including a woman and former prisoners, bringing the number of detainees to 9,670 since the start of the war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023.

The Prisoners Club and the Commission of Prisoners and Freed Prisoners Affairs said in a joint statement yesterday, reported by the Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA), that the arrests were distributed across the governorates of Hebron, Nablus, Ramallah, Jenin and Tulkarm, and that the occupation forces continue to carry out attacks and threats against detainees and their families, in addition to the widespread acts of vandalism and destruction in Palestinian homes.

The statement indicated that the total number of arrests after October 7th amounted to more than 9,670, and this number includes those who were arrested from their homes, through military checkpoints, those who were forced to surrender themselves under pressure, and those who were held hostage.