The number of people arrested during climate actions at Schiphol on Saturday is higher than initially reported. According to a spokesman for the Marechaussee, more than two hundred arrests were initially assumed, but later it turned out that around three hundred people had been registered.

All detainees were released after registration and identification. The Public Prosecution Service cannot yet say how their cases will be settled, a spokeswoman said. The activists are said to have been guilty of, among other things, entering prohibited areas and destroying, for example, the fencing. Possible damage to private jets is also being looked into.

About four hundred activists from Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion arrived on Saturday afternoon, partly after sawing through a fence with a grinder, on the Schiphol-East site, from where business and private flights are handled with small aircraft. Some of the activists chained themselves to a number of devices, others cycled around on the platform.

Earlier in the day there were also climate actions at the airport, including at Schiphol Plaza. The action with the grinding tool caught the Marechaussee by surprise. According to a spokesperson – when it became clear that a large group of activists was on their way to Schiphol-East – units were immediately sent.

However, the demonstrators moved quickly. They took a grinder out of a truck and sawed through the fence. “The surveillance units were then overrun by hundreds of protesters,” the spokesman said, describing the action as “a sort of storming of the Capitol.”

According to the US news agency Bloomberg, climate protesters are becoming more creative, and more disruptive. “While protesters need to leave Van Gogh alone and learn some manners, the rest of us have a duty to listen to what pushed them to their limits,” Bloomberg said.

The German newspaper Bild also sees the blockade at Schiphol as proof of the increasingly far-reaching actions of the demonstrators. "New escalation phase of the climate chaos," writes the daily.

