Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/03/2024 – 16:18

The Federal District recorded 77 deaths from dengue, in 2024, until 5:17 pm this Friday (1st), according to the Arbovirus Monitoring Panel from the Ministry of Health. Until then, 55 deaths had been confirmed. The federal capital has 60 deaths under investigation, and probable cases of the disease total 102,757. The numbers place the DF at the top of the federation units in the Incidence Coefficient per 100 thousand inhabitants with the highest index: 3,647.7/100 thousand. More than double the second place: Minas Gerais, with 1,765.6/100 thousand inhabitants.

During the Federal District's mobilization for D-Day against dengue, this Saturday (2), which took place in the Sol Nascente region, 35 kilometers from the center of Brasília, the Health Secretary of the Federal District, Lucilene Florêncio, took stock of the situation. “Despite all the volume, the Federal District has demonstrated efficient responses, and our mission is to reduce the loss of life. We cannot lose lives, these are preventable deaths and we have this entire arsenal to increasingly reduce the number of cases and lose fewer lives.”

Dengue vaccination

As an additional measure to contain dengue cases in Brasília, the DF Health Secretary said that she will monitor, until the end of next week, the progress of vaccinating children aged 10 and 11 against dengue. Depending on the evaluation, immunization may be expanded, informed Lucilene Florêncio. “Daily, I am monitoring and I have noticed a decrease in demand. If there is a continued decrease in demand, we can go to 12 years, but no more than 12 years, in principle, based on the number of doses we receive from the Ministry of Health.”

In total, the Federal District received 71,800 doses of the vaccine. As of Thursday (1st), around 23,900 children in this only group authorized to receive the vaccine were vaccinated. The DF Health Department has around 45 thousand doses in reserve.

“No vaccine should remain in the refrigerator without going into children’s arms,” said Lucilene Florêncio. The Secretary of Health stated that she is waiting for 90 days to apply the second dose of the vaccine to those already immunized, and that she believes that this time will be enough for the Ministry of Health to advance negotiations with the Japanese laboratory Takeda Pharma, manufacturer of Qdenga. The registration of the immunizer was approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) in March 2023.

In response, the Secretary of Primary Health Care at the Ministry of Health, Felipe Proença, says that the department has been working according to the schedule and availability of doses informed by the manufacturer for distribution in the public health system. He said that the ministry is awaiting the national manufacture of an immunizer against dengue. “Brazil is a pioneer in dengue vaccination. It's great to know that there's another strategy in the fight against dengue. While this incorporation is important, depending on the possibility of availability of doses by the laboratory that has produced the vaccine, at the same time we have very important national initiatives, so that we can also have the national manufacturing of the dengue vaccine.”

New actions

As additional measures to contain dengue cases, the Federal District government also announced the installation of 11 more reception and treatment tents for patients with suspected cases of the disease. The documents of the companies that responded to the public call will be analyzed by the end of next week, according to the Health Secretary of the Federal District, Lucilene Florêncio. The 11 new structures will be added to the nine already in operation.

Given the numbers of deaths and dengue infections, the deputy governor of the Federal District, Celina Leão, understands that case notifications should help the Ministry of Health to study the behavior of dengue in the rest of the country. “In the Federal District, as we do not have underreporting and all of our collections are done in a central laboratory, this is a very large spectrum for research, so that the Ministry of Health itself can have a perception of what could happen in the country as a whole.”

The Secretary of Primary Health Care of the Ministry of Health assured that the federal government has constantly assessed and monitored the situation and provided technical support to the Federal District and six other states that are on high alert for dengue.

“Here, there is a technical team from the Ministry of Health, represented by three secretariats, together with the Secretariat [de Saúde] of the Federal District. With this, we are working, exactly, to follow these steps and respond well to this situation that has a lot to do with two factors: climate change – which changed the time when the situation of increase in cases began this year – and the circulation of serotypes itself [da dengue]. I am sure that we are providing an important response to this dengue situation”, said Felipe Proença.