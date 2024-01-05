In 2023, the Netherlands demonstrated and struck perhaps more than ever. For more wages, against climate change, for a ceasefire in Gaza, against asylum reception and for and against Zwarte Piet. But were all those actions successful? “Extinction Rebellion has done it very cleverly,” says a scientist.
Cyril Rosman
Latest update:
07:39
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Number #demonstrations #increasing #years #39The #reason #crisis #crisis #Netherlands39
Leave a Reply