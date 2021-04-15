The number of demolished monuments to Soviet soldiers in Poland has been named: the authorities have dismantled more than 420 Soviet monuments. This was reported by Izvestia with reference to the Russian Embassy in Washington.

In 1997, there were 561 monuments on the territory of Poland, now there are just over 100 of them.

At the same time, the embassy stressed that in 2020, despite strict quarantine measures in Poland, six monuments to the Red Army were dismantled, eight more military monuments and graves were attacked by vandals. Thus, monuments were demolished in the village of Wieluń (ód Voivodeship), in Kunowice (Lubuskie Voivodeship), the town of Szamotuly, the villages of Rzecin and Sokolowo (Wielkopolskie Voivodeship), as well as in Wysokie Mazowieckie (Podlaskie Voivodeship).

The demolition of these monuments is taking place “in violation of intergovernmental agreements,” the diplomatic mission stressed.

However, the Polish Embassy in Russia believes that only the burials of Soviet soldiers fall under the agreement, and symbolic monuments are not included in the protective lists. “Poland and the Poles respect the bloody sacrifices of the Red Army soldiers who fought the Nazi occupier in the country during the Second World War,” they said. According to the Polish Embassy in Moscow, Warsaw is consistently implementing the so-called “decommunization law 2016”.

In 2020, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called on the Polish side to fear God and to search for and punish those who desecrate the graves and monuments of the Red Army soldiers who liberated Europe from fascism located in the country.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier that Poland is “leading the anti-Russian race” in the demolition of monuments. Lavrov also believes that in the country “Russophobia is being deliberately, consistently, and on a large scale as a national idea.”

In July 2017, Polish President Andrzej Duda signed a new version of the decommunization law, which calls for the dismantling of Soviet monuments throughout the country, including busts and plaques. The ban, which came into force in the fall of 2017, did not affect cemeteries and burial sites. In addition, it is envisaged to remove communist elements from the names of schools, other social institutions, buildings, structures and public domain objects, streets, bridges and squares.