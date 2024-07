Increasingly isolated: Kentucky congressman was the latest Democratic Party congressman to ask Biden to abandon his re-election campaign | Photo: EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

The number of Democratic congressmen publicly calling for US President Joe Biden to step down from the race for re-election reached 32 on Friday (19).

The latest to make the appeal was Rep. Morgan McGarvey of Kentucky, who released a statement praising Biden as a politician who “truly cares about our country, our government and the people who make it great.”

“That’s why there’s no joy in the admission that he shouldn’t be our nominee in November. But the stakes of this election are very high and we can’t risk the campaign’s focus being anything other than Donald Trump, his MAGA extremists, or his partisans.” [sigla em inglês para Faça a América Grande de Novo, slogan de campanha do candidato republicano] and the mega-wealthy dark money donors who are poised to destroy our path toward a more perfect union with Trump’s Project 2025,” he said, citing a plan released by the conservative Heritage Foundation.

Since his poor performance in the debate against Trump on the 27th, which increased speculation about his mental health, Biden has been under pressure from campaign donors, media outlets and fellow Democrats to drop out of the race.

For now, he says he will remain in the fight for re-election, but Democratic sources told Reuters on Thursday (18) that his withdrawal appears to be just a “matter of time”.