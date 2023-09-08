Balance sheet released by the Civil Defense at 7 pm this Thursday (September 7) says that 25 people are still missing, and 7,607 are displaced

The number of deaths caused by the extratropical cyclone that hit Rio Grande do Sul in recent days has risen to 41, according to a bulletin from the State Civil Defense released at 7 pm this Thursday (7.set.2023).

According to the balance sheet, 25 people are still missing, 2,944 are homeless, and 7,607 are homeless in the state. In the city of Muçum, in the Taquari Valley, the number of deaths is higher, there are 15 in total. Roca Sales comes next, with 10 victims so far.

Since the last update, on the morning of this 5th (7.set), two new deaths were recorded. The count of homeless people showed a jump. In the previous bulletin, there were 3,575, almost half of what they are now.

As the tragedy escalated, the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB-RS), also visited the city of Muçum this Thursday.

According to Leite, in addition to providing a “hug” in residents, he wanted to take “a word of optimism”. And completed: “We are going to rebuild this city faster than most people think”.

The toucan still claims that “there will be no lack of resources, neither human nor financial” for the reconstruction of cities affected by the rains

EXTRATROPICAL CYCLONE

An extratropical cyclone has been hitting Rio Grande do Sul since Sunday (September 3). Other states, like Santa Catarina, also feel the rains.

The northern region of Rio Grande do Sul was the hardest hit. According to Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology), about 80 cities in the region are facing consequences from the storm.

