The death toll nyou shooting attacks at Crocus City Hallin Moscow, the capital of Russia, rose to 133. The new score was reported by the local news agency Tass this Saturday (Mar 23, 2024).

The Russian government said it had arrested 11 people suspected of having participated in the acts. Among them are 4 alleged shooters, according to BBC and the Russian Today. There is no information about others wanted.

“It has now been established that the terrorist attack was carefully planned. The weapons that the terrorists used were placed in advance in a cache.”said the Russian Federal Security Service.

According to Moscow, at least 4 suspects planned to flee to Ukraine and had contact with people in the country. They were detained in the Bryansk region, close to the border. Kiev says the declaration is “absurd”.

A Russian Today published images believed to be of one of the suspects in the attack. He underwent a type of interrogation carried out by Russian agents before his arrest.



Reproduction/RT – March 23, 2024 Above, images believed to be of one of the suspects involved in the attacks

In addition to the shooting attack, a fire also broke out at Crocus City Hall. It is still unclear what caused the fire to start. Videos posted on social media show the building on fire.

The Islamic State claimed responsible for the attack, carried out on Friday (22 March). A Amaqa news agency associated with the extremist group, said on its Telegram channel that “fighters” attacked a “large concentration of Christians” in Krasnogorsk, near the Russian capital.

Videos circulating on social media show:

4 men (3 armed) shooting at people;

rush of people inside the concert hall as soon as gunshots are heard.

KREMLIN REACTION

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova defined the attack as a “bloody terrorist attack”. He informed that the priority at that moment was to rescue those who were still in the concert hall. The Kremlin declared that President Vladimir Putin was informed in the “first minutes”. The statement was made on the palace's Telegram channel.

UKRAINE DENIES INVOLVEMENT

After the attack, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry released a statement in which he denies any responsibility of the country in the episode. He said that Kiev considers Russian accusations that it was involved in the attack as a “provocation planned by the Kremlin.”

BRAZIL REGRETS

The president's government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) manifested at 6:59 pm on Friday (22nd March). called the attack on the Crocus City Hall of “act of terrorism” and that there is no news of Brazilians among the victims. Read the complete of the statement (PDF – 95 kB).

