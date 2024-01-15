One person remains missing; Governor interrupted vacations in the USA due to the damage caused by the storm

The governor of Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Castro (PL), reported this Monday (January 15, 2024) that the number of deaths due to the rains that hit Rio de Janeiro over the weekend rose to 12. Firefighters continue to search for a missing person.

Castro interrupted his vacation in the United States and will coordinate on site actions to combat the storm. As the first commitment of his return, the governor met with representatives of the agencies involved in the task force.

Earlier, the president's government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), through the Ministry of Integration and Regional Development, recognized an emergency situation in the city of Rio de Janeiro due to heavy rains.

The ordinance was published in an extra edition of the Official Diary of the Union. Here's the complete (PDF – 154 kB).

This report will provide more information.