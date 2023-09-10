Rio Grande do Sul records at least 42 deaths caused by the extratropical cyclone that hit the state in recent days. A new death was confirmed in the early evening of this Saturday (September 9, 2023), in the municipality of Muçum, which leads the ranking of lethality, with 16 records.

Second report card published by Civil defense at 6:50 pm, the number of people affected by the rain has also increased since the midday update: from 147,300 to 150,300. There are still 46 people missing, 30 in Muçum, 8 in Lajeado and also 8 in Arroio do Meio.

By early Saturday evening, at least 88 municipalities had been affected by heavy rains and floods. The number of injured exceeds 200.

ALCKMIN WILL VISIT STATE

The acting president, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), and 8 other ministers will visit the municipalities affected by the cyclone on Sunday (September 10, 2023). They will depart Brasília at 6am and visit Lajeado, Roca Sales and Muçum. The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will not go because he is in India for the G20 Summit. In the delegation will be:

DONATIONS

The Government of Rio Grande do Sul created an account to receive cash donations with the aim of helping flood victims. Amounts can be donated using the Pix key (CNPJ: 92.958.800/0001-38). You can also donate via QR code. The account belongs to the Bank Banrisul.

There is also a list of essential items that can be donated to citizens in vulnerable situations. Read the details here.