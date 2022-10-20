In the second quarter of this year, corona was the cause of death in 3.5 percent of deaths, reports the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) based on preliminary figures. In the first quarter it was still 8.3 percent. The excess mortality in the second quarter was higher than can be explained by the virus alone, according to Statistics Netherlands.

In total, 1,420 people died in the second quarter of this year from Covid-19, the disease that causes the coronavirus. In the first three months, 3564 people died after a corona infection. Compared to the same period in 2021, almost half the number of people died from corona in the second quarter of this year.

Two-thirds of people who died of the disease in the spring of 2022 were 80 years of age or older. About 6 percent were under the age of 65.

In April, May and June a total of slightly more people died each week than could be expected for that period: there was excess mortality. Only in the last week of May that was not the case.

The number of people who died of ‘respiratory diseases’ was higher in the second quarter than in previous years. According to the CBS, this may have to do with the flu epidemic that lasted for about three months from mid-March. But another possible reason for the excess mortality, according to CBS researcher Ruben van Gaalen, is that people who contracted corona earlier and recovered, were weakened and therefore later died of something else.

Another explanation could be that people who ‘normally’ would have died in the winter, for example from an infection, now lived because they protected themselves extra because of the pandemic. According to Van Gaalen, this hypothesis is difficult to prove, but “it is a pattern that we recognize from major epidemics”.

To determine the number of deaths as a result of Covid-19, CBS relies on cause of death statements from doctors. The agency can publish this after four months. The figures published by the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) on corona deaths are lower. This is because it is not mandatory to report a death from corona to that institute. Since the start of the pandemic, CBS has registered 44,760 people who have died from confirmed or suspected Covid-19.