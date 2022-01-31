(Reuters) – Heavy rains in recent days in São Paulo state, causing flooding and landslides, have killed at least 24 people, including eight children, and left 1,546 families homeless or displaced, the state government said on Monday. market.

Another seven people were injured and eight are still missing, according to information from the São Paulo government, according to which the rains caused total or partial road closures. In total, 27 municipalities were affected.

Franco da Rocha is the city with the highest number of deaths, eight people. Várzea Paulista accounts for five deaths, while four deaths were recorded in Francisco Morato, three in Embu das Artes, one in Itapevi, Arujá, Jaú and Ribeirão Preto.

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), flew over part of the affected areas on Sunday and said that the state government would release 15 million reais to the affected municipalities.

President Jair Bolsonaro even said this Monday that he would go to the state on Wednesday with the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, but he should anticipate the trip to Tuesday.

Since December, rains in Brazil have already caused flooding, landslides and deaths in the Northeast and Southeast of the country, especially in Bahia and Minas Gerais, blocking roads and leaving thousands homeless.

The higher-than-expected rains threaten to delay harvests and even cause the suspension of mining operations in Minas Gerais.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Eduardo Simões)

