The number of migrants who died or disappeared trying to cross the eastern Mediterranean Sea summer tripled compared to the same period last year, the UN reported Friday.

(Read also: Italy wants to impose medical tests on migrants to verify their age)

Between June and August, at least 990 people died or went missing on the dangerous central Mediterranean route connecting Africa and Europe, compared to 334 in the same months of 2022, according to the UN children’s agency Unicef.

Of those 990 people, 289 were children who died between June and September this year in their attempt to cross the central Mediterranean to reach Europe, which is three times more than the same period last year, detailed today the response coordinator in Italy of the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Nicola Dell’Arciprete.

At least 11,600 unaccompanied minors are among the migrants who tried to reach Italy by sea between January and September, 60% more than in the first nine months of 2022.

(Also read: Migration pact in Europe: the proposal launched by Spain and the reform scenarios)

“The Mediterranean has become a cemetery for children and their future,” said Regina De Dominicis, UNICEF regional director for Europe and Central Asia. “The tragic toll of children dying in search of asylum and safety in Europe is the result of political decisions and a deficient immigration system“he added.

According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, more than 2,500 migrants have died or disappeared trying to cross the Mediterranean to Europe since the beginning of the year, 50% more than in the same period in 2022.

EFE AND AFP