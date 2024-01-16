Data released in an Ecuadorian government report this Tuesday (16) indicate that more than 1,700 people were arrested by local security forces during the first seven days of the declaration of the existence of an “internal armed conflict” in the country

The country is under a strong security situation following attacks carried out by criminal factions last week. Under the “internal armed conflict” decree, some 22 criminal organizations were declared by the Ecuadorian government to be terrorist groups.

In total, according to data released this Tuesday, 1,753 people were detained, including 158 individuals captured on charges of being involved in terrorist acts

Since last Tuesday (9) until today, Ecuadorian authorities say they have killed five members of criminal organizations that are classified as terrorists, while two police officers were killed and eleven others were released from several kidnappings that were carried out by criminals.

During this period, 645 firearms, 664 bladed weapons, 40 chargers, almost 15 thousand bullets and 488 explosives were also seized. This Tuesday morning, the mayor of Quito, Pabel Muñoz, reported the discovery of around 20 sticks of dynamite left on Monday night (15) outside a police station in Quito.

Meanwhile, the National Service for Comprehensive Attention (SNAI) to Persons Deprived of Liberty, the state penitentiary agency responsible for prisons, reported this Tuesday the murder of a prison officer who was on his way home.

Ecuador's security departments also seized more than 5.6 tons of drugs and more than US$5,500 (R$26,900) in cash.

According to the government of Ecuador, there have been 13 attacks on public and private infrastructure and 11 on police establishments in the last seven days.

The “internal armed conflict” was declared by the president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, last Tuesday (9), in the face of a wave of attacks and violent actions attributed to organized crime, which included the kidnapping and murder of police officers, warnings of explosions, burned vehicles and simultaneous riots in prisons with hostage taking, who have now been released.

Furthermore, the attack by an armed group against a local broadcaster, where they kidnapped a group of employees, ended with the capture of 13 criminals.

With more than 200 prison officers held hostage in total, riots in at least seven prisons remained active until Saturday night (13), when all were released, with the exception of one prison officer who was killed in a shootout.

During last week's disturbances, dozens of prisoners escaped, including Fabricio Colón Pico, considered one of the leaders of the Los Lobos group and accused of planning an attack against Ecuador's attorney general, Diana Salazar. Before these episodes, José Adolfo Macías, better known as “Fito”, leader of Los Choneros, one of the most violent gangs in the country, had done the same. (With EFE Agency)