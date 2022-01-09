Africa has more than 10 million cases of coronavirus, according to data from the African Union Center for Disease Control and Prevention, consulted by AFP this Sunday (9).

Statistics show that as of Saturday, 10,028,508 cases had been recorded in the 55 member states of the African Union.

The total number of deaths was 231,157, according to the multilateral body.

Infections have risen sharply since the omicron variant was detected at the end of November, prompting several countries on the continent to impose new restrictions.

Vaccination figures for the approximately 1.2 billion people living in Africa are scarce, due to limited access to doses and the reluctance of part of the population to be vaccinated.

