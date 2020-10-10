new Delhi: The total number of corona infected in the country has reached 7 million. With the increase in the number of new cases, the number of active cases continues to decline. The number of people recovering from new infections is increasing. In the last 24 hours, 73,272 new corona cases have been registered and 82,753 patients have also been cured. Although 926 patients lost their lives too.

According to the latest data of the Ministry of Health, the total number of corona infected in the country has now reached 69 lakh 79 thousand. Out of these, one lakh 7 thousand people have died. The number of active cases has reduced to 8 lakh 83 thousand and a total of 59 lakh 88 thousand people have been cured. The number of healthy people is six times more than the number of active cases of infection. The number of new recovery cases has been coming in the country for more than three consecutive weeks, more than the new corona cases.

According to ICMR, a total of 8 crore 57 lakh sample tests of corona virus have been done till October 9, out of which 11 lakh 64 thousand samples were tested yesterday. The positivity rate is around seven percent.

Most active cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has the most active cases in the country. Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh have the most active cases after Maharashtra. In the case of active case, India is second in the world. India is the second most affected country in the world by number of corona infects. India is number after death in America and Brazil.

It is a matter of relief that a steady decline in mortality and active case rate is being recorded. The death rate fell to 1.53%. Apart from this, the rate of active cases undergoing treatment has also come down to 13%. Along with this, the recovery rate is 86%. The recovery rate in India is constantly increasing.

