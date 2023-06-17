from the newsroomi

from the newsroom https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/

06/16/2023 – 05:06 pm

Share



The number of consumers in Latin America who only use cash and do not have a bank account dropped from 45% to 21%, according to a report released by Mastercard, which shows data on post-Covid-19 financial inclusion in Latin America and the Caribbean .

Before the pandemic period, 25% of participants claimed to use cash for more than 75% of their monthly expenses, but in 2023 this number dropped to 15%.

+ Half of the ‘forgotten’ money in banks was not redeemed

+ Brazilians use less and less cash, says BC

Financial Inclusion

A majority of Latin Americans (79%) have access to basic financial products, yet there is still a gap for these individuals to achieve more advanced forms of financial inclusion. For example, while 58% of Latin Americans have a credit card, only 3 in 10 have access to other forms of credit, such as loans, insurance or investment products.

Another detail is that, among the individuals who responded to the survey, only 59% of those with low incomes and 40% of those who live outside major cities claimed to have a bank account.

According to the survey, national governments were instrumental in promoting financial inclusion during and after the pandemic, 15% of individuals who responded to the survey said they had access to their first bank account thanks to the digitization of government assistance.

See the highlights of Brazil

Regarding the population that uses cash to pay more than half of their monthly expenses, Brazil has one of the most significant reductions (17%), along with Mexico (17%) and Argentina (20%).

Half of the Latin American population claims not to use QR Codes, however, in markets such as Argentina and Brazil, this number drops to 29% and 35%, respectively.

On the ratio of access between credit card and loan, in the Latin American region, 58% said they have access to a credit card, while 38% have access to a loan or line of credit.

However, in Argentina and Brazil, there is more access to credit cards (75%) but less to loans (19% and 28%, respectively).

Methodology

The study, carried out in partnership with Ami (Americas Market Intelligence), includes Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico and Peru.

The research took place between November 2022 and January 2023 and consisted of a review of data made available by governments and financial institutions, as well as interviews with 25 financial service providers and online interviews with 2,815 individuals in these seven markets.























