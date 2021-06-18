The Ministry of Health confirmed, this Thursday (June 17, 2021), that the number of covid-19 cases among people who are working on the Copa América in Brazil has risen to 66. There are a total of 66 positive cases, 27 among players and members of delegations and 39 service providers. Contaminations from providers were confirmed in Brasília, Goiânia and Rio de Janeiro. The folder did not detail which selections were affected.

In a statement, the Ministry said that “the positivity of cases by overall covid-19 was 1.0%”. He also stated that “OThe results of the genetic sequencing for analysis of variants will be completed within 14 days, which is the necessary period for carrying out the analysis”.

According to the folder, “the data is dynamic and updated based on the information sent by the event organizer, responsible for carrying out the tests”.

Copa América in Brazil started last Sunday (June 13, 2021) and, less than a day later, 4 of the 10 delegations had confirmed cases of covid-19. The first team that tested positive was Venezuela. The team arrived in the country last Thursday night (11.Jun.2021) for the debut game against Brazil and registered 13 people infected by the virus.

The survey of power360, which took into account the athletes called up from the teams of Venezuela, Bolivia, Colombia and Peru, showed that the teams bring together players who work in countries that have at least 6 variants of the coronavirus. The 4 variants of concern, that is, those most dangerous and transmissible, are among those registered in the countries where the athletes work. Read more about here.

