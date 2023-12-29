According to data from Serasa Experian, 175 companies were in this situation in November

The month of November saw a record number of companies filing for judicial recovery. There were 175 companies that resorted to legal artifice to draw up a restructuring plan, according to data from Serasa Experian.

The increase compared to October was 8.0%. In comparison with November 2022, the growth was 196.6%.

“Although we are beginning to see the results of falling inflation and interest rates, which has contributed to an improvement in corporate defaults, the judicial recovery scenario presents a slower reaction”says Serasa Experian economist, Luiz Rabi.

Small businesses lead the list of requests for judicial recovery. There are 137 requests from micro and small companies in November. In the same month of 2022, there were 113.

Large companies (16) have a minority of orders. The averages are almost double, 33.

Despite the more negative rates for judicial recovery, the number of companies that filed for bankruptcy decreased by 36.1% compared to October. The drop was 58.9% compared to November 2022.