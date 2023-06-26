Research shows that men were the majority of those employed in the country and received higher wages than women in 2021

From 2020 to 2021, the number of companies and other formal organizations active in Brazil increased by 5.8% (314.5 thousand units), to 5.7 million. At the time, these companies had 47.6 million employed persons. With regard to salaried personnel, there is a growth of 4.9% compared to 2020, representing 2.2 million more jobs.

The total number of employed persons also grew. There were 4.9% more, representing 2.6 million people, while partners and owners increased by 5.1% (372 thousand people). The data is from Always (Central Registry of Companies), disclosed on Wednesday (June 21, 2023) by the IBGE. Can be accessed by Cider (IBGE Automatic Recovery System).

The Commerce section, with repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, had the highest shares in 3 of the 4 variables:

number of companies and other organizations (32.9%);

employed persons (21.0%); It is

salaried personnel (19.2%).

In wages and other compensation, it ranked 3rd (13.0%). The leadership was public administration, defense and social security (23.8%).

“In 2021, the number of companies grew at a faster pace compared to 2020, a year marked by the strong impact of the pandemic on business. Compared to 2019, the accumulated growth was 9.7%, reaching the level of 5.7 million”analyzes the research technician, Eliseu Oliveira.

The activities that most contributed to the increase of 2.2 million salaried workers were commerce –repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles– (428.5 thousand), transformation industries (386.9 thousand), public administration, defense and social security ( 260.4 thousand) and administrative activities and complementary services (202.8 thousand). On the other hand, the sharpest drop was observed in other service activities (-34.3 thousand).

There was an increase in salaried employed persons in 18 of the 20 economic activities analyzed by the survey. The biggest increases came from real estate activities (13.7%), professional, scientific and technical activities (12.2%) and information and communication (12.0%). The only falls in the number of salaried employees were in international organizations and other extraterritorial institutions (-0.1%) and other service activities (-4.7%).

BUSINESS ENTITIES AND PUBLIC BODIES GROW

When analyzing the legal nature of companies, business entities stood out for representing 91.4% of the total. In addition, they had 75.5% of the total employed persons, 72.1% of salaried employed persons and 62.1% of wages and other remuneration.

Despite having only 0.4% of the total number of companies and other organizations, public administration bodies absorbed 18.2% of total employed persons, 21.2% of salaried employed persons and paid 31.4% of salaries and other remuneration.

Representing 8.2% of all organizations, non-profit entities had the lowest participation rates in the variables analyzed by the survey, with 6.3% of total employed persons, 6.7% of salaried employed persons and 6.4% wages and other remuneration.

From 2020 to 2021, the number of companies and other organizations of business entities grew by 6.4%, while in public administration bodies the increase was 0.5%. In non-profit entities, the drop was 0.8%. Total and salaried staff grew in the 3 groups of companies. But wages and other remuneration only grew in business entities (4.2%).

In terms of wages, even though they were the majority, business entities paid the lowest average wages (R$ 2,823.79), while public administration bodies fell by 6.2%, as did non-profit entities ( -1.6%).

+ MEN WITH HIGH WAGES

Around 55.1% of salaried employed persons were men and 44.9% were women, with men absorbing 59.2% of wages and other remunerations, while women accounted for 40.8%. Compared to 2020, there was an increase of 4.9% of salaried workers (6.3% in the number of women and 3.8% in the number of men). In terms of salary, men received an average salary higher than women. While they earned R$3,484.24, they received R$2,995.07, a difference of 16.3%. Women received, on average, the equivalent of 86% of the average monthly salary of men.

“In 2021, female participation grew again, reaching 44.9%, after falling back in 2020, when it was 44.3%. Since the beginning of the historical series, in 2009, the participation of women showed growth. It increased from 41.9% that year to 44.8% in 2019”explains Elisha.

As for education, 76.7% of salaried people did not have a higher education, and 23.3% did. Salaries and other remuneration paid to the group without higher education corresponded to 52.4% of the total, while those referring to people with this level of education represented 47.6%.

Salaried employed persons without higher education received, on average, R$ 2,238.25, equivalent to 33.8% of the average amount paid to those with this level of education (R$ 6,613.47). The salaried person who had a higher education, therefore, received on average three times as much as those who did not.

The accommodation and food section was responsible for the highest participation of salaried persons without higher education (95.9%). The education activity had the largest share of wage earners with this level of education (65.2%).

WAGE MASS RISES AND AVERAGE WAGE FALLS

The sum of salaries and other remuneration paid by companies and organizations was BRL 2 trillion in 2021, in real terms, an increase of 0.3% compared to 2020. The average monthly salary showed a real drop of 2.6%, going from R$ 3,353.07 to R$ 3,266.53. The highest amounts were paid by electricity and gas (R$7,472.39), followed by financial activities, insurance and related services (R$7,275.82) and international organizations and other extraterritorial institutions (R$6,630.96). The values ​​are 128.8%, 122.7% and 103.0%, respectively, above the average. In terms of minimum wage, the national average was 3 wages, 3.2 for men and 2.7 for women.

The lowest salaries were for accommodation and food (R$ 1,599.56), administrative activities and complementary services (R$ 1,956.69) and agriculture, livestock, forest production, fishing and aquaculture (R$ 2,171.00) which, respectively, they are 51%, 40.1% and 33.5% below average.

Women’s salaries fell 1.8%, from R$ 3,049.99 to R$ 2,995.07, while men’s wages dropped 3.1%, from R$ 3,595.09 to R$ 3,484.24. On the other hand, the average monthly salary of salaried employed persons without a university degree decreased by 1.4%, from R$ 2,269.00 to R$ 2,238.25, and that of salaried persons with a university degree reduced by 4.0%, falling from R$ 6,891.96 to BRL 6,613.47.

The highest salaries were from the Federal District (average of 5.1 minimum wages) and Amapá, (3.5 minimum wages). Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo came next, with an average salary of 3.4 minimum wages. The lowest averages were in Alagoas and Paraíba (2.2 minimum wages, both).

SOUTHEAST CONCENTRATES LOCAL UNITS

The Southeast still has a high concentration of local units, total employed and salaried personnel, in addition to wages and other remuneration. In 2021, the region was responsible for 3.2 million of the country’s local units (50.4%); 27.1 million employed persons (49.1%); 23.2 million of salaried persons (48.7%); and R$ 1 trillion from wages and other compensation (52.5%).

The South region ranked 2nd in participation in the number of local units (22.5%), total employed persons (18.5%) and wages and other compensation (17.0%). Regarding salaried workers, it ranked 3rd (17.7%), behind the Northeast (18.7%), which ranked 3rd in number of local units (14.9%) and salaries and other remuneration (14. 7%).

At the ranking by State, São Paulo continued with the highest participation in number of local units (30.7%), total employed persons (28.6%), salaried employed persons (28.3%) and wages and other compensation (32.6% ). Minas Gerais appears in 2nd place in the number of local units (10.5%), total employed persons (10.5%) and salaried employed persons (10.4%), and in 3rd place in salaries and other remuneration (9.0 %). Rio de Janeiro was the 3rd in employed persons (8.0%) and salaried persons (8.1%), in addition to the 2nd place in salaries and other remunerations (9.2%) and the 5th position in local units ( 7.2%).

Before 2020, the number of local units grew in all regions and states, mainly in the Midwest (7.3%) and North (6.2%). As for total and salaried personnel, the North (6.2% for both) and the Northeast (5.7% for both) registered the highest increases.

As for wages and other remuneration, there were rises only in the South (1.5%) and Southeast (1.3%) regions. The biggest falls were observed in the Center-West (-2.5%) and in the North (-2%).

METHODOLOGY

Cempre (Cadastro Central de Empresas) brings statistics on the universe of companies and other formal organizations and their local units, according to economic activity, legal nature, size and geographic distribution, highlighting the participation of salaried employed persons by gender and level of education . The survey data can be accessed by Cider.

With agency information IBGE.