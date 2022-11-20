The PRF (Federal Highway Police) released a note this Sunday (20.Nov.2022) saying that it recorded 11 roadblocks and 27 interdictions (when the flow is partially interrupted) on federal highways in the country. In all there are 38, an increase of 9 points compared to the total confirmed on Saturday (19.nov).

According to the latest corporate update, carried out at 8:09 am, the highest number of blockages was identified in Mato Grosso (9). The other states with total obstructions are Pará (1) and Paraná (1).

Starting October 30, supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) began to paralyze roads across Brazil in protest against the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the presidential election.

The number dropped in the last 15 days and the blockades and interdictions were reset on November 9th. However, new interruptions started to be registered on Friday (18.nov). The PRF reported this Sunday (20.Nov) that it had already undone 1,207 of these demonstrations since the beginning of operations.

Read the list of cities with blockades on federal highways until the morning of this Sunday (Nov 20):

Smile-MT (3);

Lucas do Rio Verde-MT (2);

Matupá-MT;

Campo Novo do Parecis-MT;

Nova Mutum-MT;

Água Boa-MT;

Itaituba-PA;

Terra Roxa-PR.

CLEANING On Thursday (17.Nov), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), had determined the blocking of bank accounts of 43 people and companies suspected of financing acts against the result of the presidential elections. Read the full list here.

The magistrate’s decision is related to possible roadblocks and demonstrations in front of Armed Forces barracks.

Moraes said that information provided to the STF by the PRF indicates that businessmen would be financing the acts, with the provision of a complete structure (meals, bathrooms, tents) “for the maintenance of the abuse of the right of assembly, in addition to the supply of several trucks to reinforce the criminal manifestation”.

“The harmful potential of illicit manifestations is absolutely enhanced considering the financial condition of the businessmen identified as involved in the facts, since they have large amounts of money, as natural persons, and command large companies, which have thousands of employees, subject to the work policies implemented by them”, declared.

See also Reactions to Jan Rot's death: 'We will often think of you' On November 11, the minister extended the order to unblock roads blocked by demonstrations against the election result to the entire national territory. The order also included participants from movements that are in “inappropriate locations on public roads or around public buildings”.