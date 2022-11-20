As of this Sunday, 1,236 road demonstrations have been demobilized; blockades remain in Bahia and Mato Grosso

The number of interdictions and blocks on federal highways in Brazil fell from 38 to 21, according to a balance sheet released this Sunday (20.Nov.2022) by the PRF (Federal Highway Police). In the morning there were 11 locks and 27 interdictions (when the flow is partially interrupted). Now this total has dropped to 12 and 9 respectively.

According to the Highway Police, roadblocks remain in Luiz Eduardo Magalhães, in Bahia, and in the municipalities of Sapezal, Pontes e Lacerda, Sorriso, Matupá, Campo Novo do Parecis, Campos de Júlio, Água Boa and Sinop, in Mato Grosso.

Also this Sunday (20.Nov), the corporation informed that it has already demobilized 1,236 acts across the country since the beginning of operations.

Earlier, in partnership with the PF (Federal Police), the PRF carried out search and seizure warrants in Dourados, in Mato Grosso do Sul, to identify those involved in demonstrations on a stretch of BR-163, in the urban area of ​​the municipality. .

Historic

Since October 30, supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) have paralyzed roads across Brazil in protest against the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the presidential election.

The number dropped in the last 15 days and the blockades and interdictions were reset on November 9th. However, new interruptions were recorded on Friday (Nov 18). The PRF reported this Sunday that it had already undone 1,236 of these demonstrations since the beginning of operations.