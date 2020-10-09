At least 20 civilians were killed, 93 injured, 5.8 thousand people suffered material damage since the beginning of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. It is reported in the study of the human rights defender of the unrecognized republic within the framework of the fact-finding mission, which was reviewed by “RIA News“.

According to the Ombudsman, as of October 7, among the victims were 20 civilians, including one girl, seven women and 12 men. In addition, 93 people were injured, of whom 60 men and 13 women were seriously injured. Mostly, the victims have shrapnel wounds to the face, as well as to the upper and lower extremities.

Also, according to the document, since the beginning of hostilities on September 27, Azerbaijan struck more than 100 civilian settlements in Nagorno-Karabakh. Numerous infrastructure and private property was damaged or destroyed.

Thus, more than 4.6 residential buildings, private shops and other property of citizens, about 750 industrial and infrastructure facilities, as well as more than 430 cars were affected.

The Ombudsman noted that the military forces of Azerbaijan are using heavy missile and aircraft weapons of a wide range against the civilian population. Over the past six days, in the capital of the republic of Stepanakert and in a number of other settlements, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have deliberately and precisely targeted vital infrastructure facilities, which constitutes a serious war crime aggravating the humanitarian crisis in Karabakh.

Another aggravation of the conflict in the region occurred on September 27. Armenia and Azerbaijan blamed each other for shelling and death of civilians.

In 1988, the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region of Azerbaijan, inhabited mainly by Armenians, announced its secession from this republic of the SSR. During the armed confrontation, Baku lost control of the region and seven adjacent areas.