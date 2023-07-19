There are fewer and fewer children whose parents have to live on social assistance, and their number is falling rapidly. For the first time since 2012, there are fewer than 200,000, according to new figures from Statistics Netherlands.

This is also 7 percent less than a year ago: the strongest decrease since 2008. Good news, although experts also have reservations: a family that escapes social assistance is not immediately out of poverty.

In addition, FNV Vice-President Kitty Jong says in response to the figures, “200,000 children is still a huge mountain”. The fact that the mountain is nevertheless getting smaller is not completely out of the blue. The number of Dutch people receiving social assistance benefits has been steadily declining since March 2021. An estimated 388,000 people are still on welfare today – we have to go back to early 2013 to see comparable numbers.

This group receives a net benefit of 1651 euros (married and cohabiting partners) and 1155 euros (single people) per month, excluding holiday pay and without looking at any children.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Storm low Nadia claims several deaths: situation in the north calms down

That is not enough, the Social Minimum Committee set up by the government ruled at the end of last month. A single person on social assistance with two children will be short of 52 euros each month, even with matters such as child benefit and any allowances added. With three children, that amount increases to 229 euros per month. According to the committee, two partners on welfare go even deeper into the minus every month: from 220 euros with one child to 483 euros for a family with three children.

Increasing the social assistance benefit was one of the committee’s recommendations to the then still missionary cabinet. The question is whether Minister of Poverty Schouten, now that Rutte IV has fallen, can still do something with the report before Prinsjesdag.

Hidden poverty

Even once outside welfare, a family is not immediately without money worries, Jong warns. In fact: “I am afraid that there is a shift: people are moving from welfare to working poverty. Think of self-employed people with low rates, or someone who earns the minimum wage.”

According to the official poverty statistics of Statistics Netherlands, which have not been updated until last year, the number of children in families with a low income (and therefore with a ‘poverty risk’) has been falling for seven years in a row, to just under 300,000 in 2021. This group is of course larger than the number of children on social assistance, but even then there is still a group of ‘hidden poor’, says the FNV member. She even calls CBS ‘optimistic’: “Officially, you no longer run the risk of poverty with a minimum wage, but the threshold should be higher.” See also VTB raised mortgage rates to 11.3% from February 22

FNV vice-chair Kitty Jong calls CBS ‘optimistic’. © Carla vanThijn



Statistics Netherlands still sets the poverty line in this specific case at around 1,700 euros for single people and 2,400 euros for partners – 120 percent of the social minimum – because municipalities still use that limit as a criterion for local schemes, a spokesperson explains. The Social Minimum Committee, in which Statistics Netherlands is also involved, wants to draw a new line in a later report.

‘Dark clouds’

Arjan Vliegenthart, director of financial information agency Nibud and member of the Social Minimum Committee, calls it ‘always good news’ when the number of children on social assistance falls, but is not entirely surprised either. “With the current tight labor market, it would be strange if there was no decrease.”

Arjan Vliegenthart (Nibud): ‘Always good news’ when the number of children in families falls. © Lin Woldendorp



Fewer children in welfare families is not only a good thing financially, says Vliegenthart, but also psychologically pleasant. “Those who work have more meaning and go through life more cheerfully. And for children it is good to see what a working life looks like.” See also Voter waits for third day of council elections

But the Nibud director also sees dark clouds when it comes to poverty. He knows that work is not a cure-all in one fell swoop: “Many support packages for energy bills, for example, are temporary, and it is not for nothing that the CPB predicts a million poor people if the government does not intervene.”

Check out our most viewed news videos in the playlist below:

Comment can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name are placed. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and therefore put their name to it. Those who still need to enter their name can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.