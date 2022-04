Two young refugees have lunch inside the Central Baptist Church in Dnipro, Ukraine.| Photo: EFE/EPA/NUNO VEIGA

The number of children and teenagers killed in Ukraine as a result of the Russian invasion that began on February 24 is currently at 153, while another 245 were injured.

The information was released by Ukraine’s Attorney General on his Telegram account, this Friday (01), according to the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform. Most of the affected minors resided in the Kiev region, the capital of Ukraine; in Donetsk, a self-proclaimed independent republic close to the Russian border; city ​​of Kharkiv, in the northeast; and in the Chernigov region in the north.

The prosecutor’s office said it was trying to collect data on the number of children killed and injured in besieged Mariupol, a port city in the south of the country, from which nearly two-thirds of the population fled, according to sources. The public institution explains that it is very difficult to access areas controlled by Russian troops.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Russian bombings and attacks have so far damaged 859 educational centers in Ukraine.