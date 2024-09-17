Ana Carolinai Ana Carolina – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/ananunes12/ 09/17/2024 – 12:46

A total of 134 countries, representing 98% of the global economy, are exploring digital versions of their currencies, with nearly half at an advanced stage and early adopters such as China, the Bahamas and Nigeria starting to see increased usage.

Research from the Atlantic Council group, published on Tuesday, 17, showed that central banks in all G20 countries are now looking at digital currencies, and that 44 countries in total are testing them.

That’s up from 36 countries a year ago and is part of a global effort by authorities to respond to the decline in cash use and the threat to their money-printing powers from bitcoin and technology companies.

Josh Lipsky and Ananya Kumar of the Atlantic Council said one of the most notable developments this year was the significant increase in the use of central bank digital currencies in the Bahamas, Jamaica and Nigeria, the only three countries that have launched them.

China, which is running the world’s largest pilot scheme, has also seen usage of its e-CNY prototype nearly quadruple to 7 trillion yuan ($987 billion) in transactions, according to authorities.

“There has been a narrative that countries that have launched digital currencies have seen little to no uptake, but in the last few months we have seen a real surge,” Lipsky said.

“My prediction is that the People’s Bank of China will be close to full launch within a year,” he added.

Other major developments included the launch of a multi-year digital euro pilot plan by the European Central Bank and the United States, which has long been uninterested in a digital dollar, joining a cross-border project with six other major central banks.

The country still lags far behind almost all other major banks, but Lipsky noted that the U.S. is one of the countries where privacy and other concerns about digital currencies are most pronounced.