Smirnov: 13 people injured after Ukrainian Armed Forces attack in Kursk, 2 in serious condition

Acting Governor of Kursk Oblast Alexey Smirnov stated that 13 people were injured after a missile from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fell on a residential building in Kursk. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

Smirnov emphasized that all emergency services, including several ambulance crews, are working at the scene. According to him, 13 people were injured in the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack in Kursk, two of whom are in serious condition.

“On my instructions, my deputy Andrey Belostotsky, acting Minister of Health Ekaterina Pismennaya and the mayor of Kursk Igor Kutsak went there. A full inspection of the house will be carried out as soon as the situation allows,” he concluded.

Earlier, the Baza Telegram channel reported that five people were injured after a Ukrainian missile fell on a residential building in Kursk. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties.