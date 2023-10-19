A senior official from the European Union (EU) intelligence services informed the Agence France-Presse (AFP) that the number of deaths resulting from the explosion at the Al Ahli hospital, located in the city of Gaza, is significantly lower than the number released by the local Ministry of Health, controlled by the terrorist group Hamas.

On condition of anonymity, the source from the European intelligence service told the AFP that “there are not 200 or 500 dead, but rather a few dozen, probably between 10 and 50”.

The Al Ahli Christian hospital was hit by a rocket this Tuesday (17). The attack triggered an exchange of accusations between Hamas, the Israeli army and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. On the day of the attack, the Gaza Ministry of Health, controlled by Hamas, said that the bombing carried out against the hospital had killed around 500 civilians.

This Wednesday (18), Israel blamed an unsuccessful Islamic Jihad missile launch for the bombing of the hospital. According to the Israeli defense forces, a barrage of rockets was fired by Gaza terrorists and failed when they were in the vicinity of the hospital, at the time it was hit.

In the last few hours, additional evidence has emerged, including collected by US intelligence, which corroborates the Israeli version, pointing to an unsuccessful rocket launch by Palestinian terrorists.

Israeli army spokesman Jonathan Conricus also disputed the death toll presented by Hamas on Tuesday, asking “where are all the bodies?”

A report from the American broadcaster CNN, published this Thursday (19), cited a preliminary US intelligence assessment that estimates that between 100 and 300 people died during the hospital explosion. The assessment also points out that Al Ahli hospital suffered “only minor structural damage”.

Correspondents of AFP in Gaza they say they witnessed dozens of bodies, with doctors and civilians recovering victims wrapped in white cloths, blankets or black plastic bags. However, according to information from the Israeli newspaper The Times of Israela monitoring group from satellite company Maxar released images depicting the hospital after the attack, revealing that the building was “intact.”