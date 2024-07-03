Home page World

Special view of Torri del Benaco on Lake Garda. The picturesque holiday resort is currently having a problem with gastrointestinal infections (archive photo). © Volker Preusser/imago

There has been a mass outbreak of gastrointestinal infections at Lake Garda. The hotspot is in a municipality on the eastern shore.

Torri del Benaco – There is no trace of the otherwise laid-back “Dolce Vita” on Lake Garda at the moment. Nausea, vomiting and diarrhea are causing problems for holidaymakers and residents in the small town of Torri del Benaco in Italy. Hundreds have now fallen ill. Drinking water is currently taboo in the community. Cooking with it is also currently prohibited. Free water bottles are being distributed.

Norovirus alarm at Lake Garda: Pathogen detected in drinking water

The highly contagious norovirus is suspected of being the cause of the gastrointestinal infections on Lake Garda. A few days ago, around 300 cases required medical treatment. The number has now risen to well over 900. The norovirus has actually been detected in some water samples from the drinking water, reports the Italian broadcaster RayThe virus is probably spreading through drinking water. Much is still unclear.

Lake Garda water safe – results of water samples available

“The water in the lake has no problems: the bathing ban has been lifted,” the Comune Di Torri Del Benaco announced in its latest post on July 2. The results of analyses of other water samples are still pending, stressed Mayor Stefano Nicotra on Facebook. He keeps residents up to date on the current situation via social media.

However, there is still no general all-clear. The ban on drinking and domestic water remains in place. Apparently there is an “unforeseeable technical vulnerability of the water system” on an aqueduct, according to the mayor. Further results of analyses are expected on Tuesday (July 2).

Norovirus alarm on Lake Garda: In the municipality of Torri del Beneaco, the drinking water is contaminated. © Screenshot Google Maps

Italy: Mystery surrounding cause of gastrointestinal virus wave on Lake Garda

The cause of the serious contamination is still unclear. The Italian media are speculating on two hypotheses: Firstly, the current high water level in Lake Garda after heavy rainfall may have overloaded the sewage system. Secondly, an aqueduct may have been contaminated by feces from the lake. However, the latter seems unlikely based on the current analyses of Lake Garda water.

Norovirus infection: What you should know about the symptoms and progression

The norovirus is highly contagious and spreads worldwide. It can be transmitted not only through contaminated water, but also through contaminated food such as salads, crabs, mussels or door handles (contact infections). However, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), direct transmission from person to person is mainly responsible for the high number of norovirus infections.

Norovirus is infectious for a particularly long time

Symptoms of a norovirus infection are severe vomiting and/or severe diarrhea. According to the RKI, a strong feeling of illness with abdominal pain, nausea, headaches, muscle pain and fatigue are also typical. The body temperature may be slightly elevated, but high fever usually does not occur. The symptoms usually last 12 to 48 hours. However, milder courses are also possible, according to the RKI.

During the acute illness, those affected are particularly contagious. However, the virus can still be detected in the stool of sick people for 7 to 14 days. This is why sanitation and hand hygiene are urgently required even after the symptoms have subsided. The incubation period is around 6 to 50 hours.

How holidaymakers can protect themselves on Lake Garda

Until the results of the water analyses are available, the holiday resort on Lake Garda recommends gardapost.it special behavior to be observed:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds after using the toilet, before eating, preparing or touching food, or before taking medication. Hand disinfectants alone may not be effective enough.

Wash fruit and vegetables thoroughly with bottled water.

In the kitchen, regularly clean and disinfect all work surfaces and cutting boards.

When cleaning contaminated areas (due to vomiting), disposable gloves should be worn. Paper towels should then be disposed of in a plastic bag.

Use chlorine bleach to disinfect surfaces and allow it to sit on the affected area for at least five minutes.

Wash clothes and bedding of infected people in the washing machine using hot water and the maximum available washing time.

Do not work and especially do not come into contact with food if you are feeling unwell and suffering from gastrointestinal complaints. This should also be followed for up to three days after recovery.

Important precautions! Because the norovirus knows no mercy. All police officers in Torri del Benaco were affected by the norovirus, local media reported. At times, officers from Verona had to support the local police at the holiday resort. (ml)