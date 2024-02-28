Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/28/2024 – 21:59

The first two months of this year had 2.5 times more cases of severe dengue or dengue with warning signs than the same period last year. In January and February 2023, 3,058 patients faced a worsening of the disease; in 2024, there were 7,771. The data refers to the accumulation of notifications up to epidemiological week eight, ending on Saturday the 24th, which were released on Tuesday the 27th.

“This year we had a much higher need for hospital admissions than last year”, stated Ethel Maciel, Secretary of Health and Environment Surveillance at the Ministry of Health, this Wednesday, 28, during a meeting with the National Council of Health Secretaries ( Conass) and the National Council of Municipal Health Secretariats (Conasems).

Experts and health authorities highlight that the volume of serious cases is worrying. The causes of this, considering that traditionally most people do not experience worsening, are still not completely clear. To a certain extent, it is a question of proportionality: as of this Wednesday, Brazil has already exceeded 991,000 notifications of probable infection – more than half of all cases in 2023, the second year with the most records since 2000.

There is a hypothesis, however, that considers a change in prevalence between serotypes. “Last year, the main circulating serotype was 1. Now, we have 2. Many people who had dengue fever due to type 1 can become ill due to serotype 2.” At the moment, the four dengue viruses are circulating, but, in fact, DENV-1 and DENV-2 dominate the scene – the second seems to have gained more traction this year.

Dengue reinfection is associated with a greater chance of developing a severe condition – this does not mean that people who become infected for the first time do not face worsening. Why?

Let's start from the beginning: when someone is infected by one of the types, they acquire immunity only against that variation of the virus. In other words, it is susceptible to reinfection by others. However, what has been discovered is that our immune system gets confused when we become infected with another type.

He understands that that virus is the same, and not a different one, generating an exacerbated response. It produces antibodies to the past infection, which are “outdated”, and still favor viral replication, internalization of the virus and, therefore, a greater severity of the disease.

With more cases, more deaths. In the first two months of this year, 207 people died. In 2023, in the first eight weeks of the year, there were 148 – remembering that the number of cases in that two months was three times lower.

Lethality, which is the ratio between the number of deaths and probable cases of dengue, is currently lower than last year, according to data from the department. Comparing the first eight epidemiological weeks of each year, the fatality rate was 0.07 in 2023, and now it is 0.02.

It is important to highlight, however, that the data for 2024, even those referring to the epidemiological weeks already computed, are preliminary and will probably be updated upwards. This is due both to the delay in the release of records in the ministry's computerized systems and to the high number of deaths still under investigation – there are 674 deaths still under analysis, according to the ministry.

There are variations between federative units. In the Federal District, where there is the highest incidence of cases and hospitals have collapsed – as the governor, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) said – it is 0.05.

“It’s important to stay alert. Because this is not (traditionally) the peak time for the disease. And when we are at the beginning of an epidemic curve, when we have not reached the peak, the lethality of the disease tends to be lower”, says Julio Croda, infectious disease specialist at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) and professor at the Federal University of Mato Grosso do Sul (UFMS ). “But we have already seen a very high number of serious hospitalized cases, a substantial increase compared to last year,” he continues.

Dengue fever peaks usually occur between April and May. “This lethality may increase as the year goes by, because the impact on health services tends to be greater as the epidemic evolves.”

Elderly

The message that remains is the need to prepare the health system and for people to be aware of the warning signs of dengue. It is important to know that the disease is biphasic (has two phases). After the fever drops, generally between the third and seventh day of its sudden appearance, alarm signs may appear, according to the Ministry of Health.

At the meeting this Wednesday, 28th, Ethel asked for special attention to the elderly. As she showed the Estadão, the risk of death from dengue is 8 times higher among those aged 60 or over. This is mainly due to the fact that, in this age group, the presence – and accumulation – of comorbidities, such as diabetes and hypertension, are more common.

“This elderly population needs a differentiated approach to the health service. We have to create a double entry point for those who are arriving for the initial diagnosis, those who are arriving for monitoring – that is, who already have the diagnosis, went home and got worse. The latter cannot compete with everyone in the world”, she defended.

Classic dengue

Classic dengue is the form of the disease that varies from asymptomatic to presenting a range of symptoms that cause significant discomfort to the patient:

– High fever (39°C to 40°C): It is a sudden and abrupt fever.

– Headache

– Prostration

– Muscle and/or joint pain

– Pain behind the eyes (retroorbital)

– Red spots: This is what doctors, scientifically, call a skin rash or erythema on the skin. Visually, it is, in fact, a red spot that can sometimes itch.

– Nausea and vomiting: Here, it is important to pay attention to make sure that this is not, in fact, a serious warning sign. It is necessary to observe, for example, the frequency of these symptoms. If they cannot be controlled and are frequent (the patient generally complains that “nothing stops in their belly”), they indicate that something is not going well.

Dengue with warning signs

After the febrile phase of the disease, it is necessary to keep an eye on symptoms that may indicate a worsening of the case. Attention should remain at least two weeks after the onset of fever. It is worth noting that most people do not develop a serious case.

Intense and continuous belly pain: It is different from what we popularly know as “belly pain”, which, in general, is cramping. In dengue with warning signs, this abdominal pain occurs due to swelling in the liver, and is continuous and may be accompanied by the following symptoms:

– Persistent vomiting

– Accumulation of fluids in body cavities

– Low blood pressure (hypotension)

– Pale and cold skin

– Restlessness/irritability

– Rapid breathing

– Increased liver size

– Bleeding of mucous membranes: This bleeding can be noticed by the presence of blood in the gums when brushing teeth, in the nose, during bowel movements or in a more intense menstrual flow.

– Progressive increase in hematocrit (percentage of volume of red blood cells in the blood); This can only be determined through a blood test.

Groups of risk

Anyone can do badly and face the critical phase of the disease. However, according to the experts interviewed by the report, some groups need to be more attentive, with greater susceptibility to worsening:

– Children: The concern lies mainly with the youngest, under 2 years old. This is because, in the first years of life, they live with an “immaturity” of their immune system and, also, they hardly have the ability to clearly communicate symptoms that could be warning signs. There is a possibility that the baby may inherit anti-dengue antibodies from the mother and that, when infected for the first time, it is actually as if he were experiencing the disease for the second time – a situation that tends to be more dangerous.

– Second infection: The second time with the infection is associated with a greater possibility of worsening the condition. This is because the immune system understands that that virus is the same, and not a different serotype. In this way, it produces antibodies to the past infection. In addition to not being effective, these “outdated” antibodies favor viral replication, internalization of the virus and, therefore, a greater severity of the disease.

– People with comorbidities: For example, hypertensive and diabetic patients.

– Pregnant women: Their metabolism, hormones and immune response are different.

– Elderly people (60 years and over): According to experts, individuals at the extremes of age – very young children and the elderly – have more fragile immune systems. Furthermore, at this stage of life, it is common for people to live with comorbidities.