Brazil applied the 1st dose of vaccines against covid-19 in 71,213,241 million people until 8:58 pm this Sunday (June 27, 2021). Of these, 25,470,594 received the 2nd dose. In all, 96,683,835 doses were administered in the country.

The data is from the platform coronavirusbra1, which compiles data from the state health departments.

The number of people vaccinated with at least one dose is equivalent to 33.4% of the population, according to the population projection for 2021 made by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). Those who received both doses are 11.9%.

Of those who took the 1st dose, 36% have also received the 2nd and are immunized. The vaccines being applied in Brazil are CoronaVac, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Pfizer. All require two doses.

Mato Grosso do Sul is the federative unit with the most advanced pace of vaccination, with application of the 1st dose in 40.4% of the population.

Amapá is the state with the slowest pace of immunization – 21.4% of the population received the 1st dose.

Here are the numbers of vaccinated by state:

THE DATA

The data shown in this article are from the platform coronavirusbra1, maintained by Carlos Achy, Leonardo Medeiros, Wesley Cota and volunteers, who compile the vaccination numbers released by the state health departments.

The Ministry of Health also has a platform that disseminates data on vaccination: o Find SUS. However, the numbers take longer to update.

The ministry’s platform depends on states and municipalities filling in the data –according to the criteria of the federal government– and sending it to the folder. When a dose is applied, cities and states have 48 hours to inform the ministry. But this deadline is not always followed.

The data published by power360 it is greater than that of Localiza SUS, because the coronavirusbra1 platform developers compile the numbers of each of the state secretaries, and the information directly disclosed by them is more up-to-date.

86% INTEND TO BE VACCINATED

Research PowerDate shows that the majority (86%) of those who have not yet been vaccinated intend to take some vaccine developed against covid-19.

The rate has risen a total of 11 percentage points since the beginning of January, when it began to be measured.

The group of those who reject vaccination adds up to 10%, showing stability since the beginning of March. Another 4% do not know or chose not to respond.

